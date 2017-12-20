Life after ITT Tech closing: Nurse excels in field

Facebook says it is changing how it identifies "fake news" stories on its platform to a more effective system.More >>
Snowy owls have descended on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, to the delight of birdwatchers.More >>
The Youngstown man accused of killing his girlfriend and then driving her body to Niagara Falls in New York is back in the city.More >>
The movie is called "Worst.Christmas.Ever" and is directed by Austintown native Johnny Chechitelli.More >>
A little more than a year after being left out in the cold when ITT Tech suddenly closed, a Warren woman's dream of becoming a nurse has taken flight and she has already surpassed her peers.More >>
A new tradition is making way in Youngstown, one that benefits last minute shoppers.More >>
This year guns have been a hot holiday item, with sales up nationally, as well as at local stores.More >>
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids topped the total for all of last year after only nine months.More >>
Police are trying to determine what led to gunfire at an Ohio hospital's psychiatric services emergency room that left an unarmed security officer wounded and the gunman dead.More >>
An Ohio man has been charged with animal cruelty after 166 cats were taken from a home where 55 other felines were found dead.More >>
A Catholic diocese in Ohio says a parish priest under investigation for "questionable" communications with a minor and possible misuse of church funds has killed himself.More >>
A woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son after authorities found the apparent remains of a child in the backyard of her Cleveland home.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say two students were stabbed during a brawl in a park.More >>
The mother of a year-old boy who drowned after she left him and his toddler sister alone in a bathtub has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.More >>
A house fire that killed a 4-year-old girl and two women in Pittsburgh has been ruled an arson.More >>
The pastor of a Pennsylvania congregation that avoids modern medicine has been cleared of a charge that he should have alerted authorities to possible child abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter was dying of...More >>
Cleveland says it plans to hire a private firm to finish a backlog of unfinished investigations into citizen complaints against police.More >>
