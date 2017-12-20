Accident closes Summit Street at Route 45 in Warren

Report: Pistorius appeals recently lengthened 13-year prison sentence for killing girlfriend.More >>
Emergency crews were at the scene of a bad accident Wednesday night in Warren.More >>
The awards were divided among several area families, all looking to improve the opportunity for their child or young adult to improve his or her physical health and wellness.More >>
The city is providing the production company a $2.5 million float loan. According to city leaders, two of the producers are from the local area.More >>
If all goes, as planned the restaurant will open within a year of the amphitheater o...More >>
At the beginning of the new year, Youngstown will see some major changes in their administration. But with just ten days to go until Jamael Tito Brown takes office, some council members say they feel a lawsuit filed by defeated mayoral Candidate Sean McKinney brings up some legitimate concerns.More >>
The pastor of a Pennsylvania congregation that avoids modern medicine has been cleared of a charge that he should have alerted authorities to possible child abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter was dying of...More >>
Cleveland says it plans to hire a private firm to finish a backlog of unfinished investigations into citizen complaints against police.More >>
Authorities in northern Ohio say a toddler died after a relative accidentally struck the child while moving a vehicle in the driveway of a home.More >>
Authorities say a dispute over candy spurred a woman to stab her roommate.More >>
An Ohio school district has announced that its high school will be closed Monday after a student died from what health officials say is a probable case of bacterial meningitis.More >>
A federal lawsuit says an Ohio county sheriff's office has withheld information and retaliated against a weekly newspaper after a deputy shot a news photographer setting up to take a photo of a traffic stop.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed and three others seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Columbus.More >>
The Philadelphia Zoo has thrown a birthday party for 37-year-old Coldilocks, the oldest polar bear in captivity in the United States.More >>
Three men who unsuccessfully sued a former Pennsylvania university administrator over allegations he sexually abused them when they were students are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.More >>
