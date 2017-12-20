Accident closes Summit Street at Route 45 in Warren

Emergency crews were at the scene of a bad accident Wednesday night in Warren.

At 11 pm, Summit Street at State Route 45 was closed in both directions due to the crash.

A neighbor that lives across the street from the scene told 21 News the car was going somewhere between 80 to 90 miles per hour when it supposedly lost control, jumped the curb, hit a rental corral delivery truck and then pushed it into the porch of the house next door. 21 News would like to note this is a witness account and not information provided by the police.

21 News camera crews were sent to the scene to learn more. No word on how many people were involved or if there were any fatalities, but sheets were draped over a car to conceal the inside.

