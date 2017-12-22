Former Mercer County church leader's plea for a lighter sentence after having sex with minor denied

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has ruled that a former church leader from Mercer County should not get a reduced sentence for having sex with a minor.

In April 2016, 29-year-old Everett R. Degros had sex twice with a 15-year-old girl in the back of a car.

The victim and Degros met at the church where Degros was a youth leader.

Degros plead guilty to one count of statutory sexual assault

He later decided to appeal his 2-to-10-year state prison sentence given to him by a Mercer County judge.

Delgros asked instead for a county prison sentence with work-release so he could work at his family's business.

The panel of the Superior Court denied Delgros' plea.

The court said Delgros' prison sentence is not excessive and that his penalty is standard for this type of crime.