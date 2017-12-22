Keeping pets safe during the holidays

With the holidays just around the corner, it becomes easier to prioritize family and forget about pets.

There are many holiday items pets can get into that can be harmful to their health.

For example, a Christmas tree. The tree itself can be harmful if it falls on your pet, but the water used to keep it alive can be harmful as well. Christmas tree water often contains fertilizers that can cause stomach problems, including nausea or diarrhea.

Mistletoe and holly are also dangerous for pets to eat. Lillies, in particular, are bad for cats. If eaten, they can cause kidney failure.

If a pet eats tinsel, it could get stuck in their digestive tract and cause severe vomiting, dehydration and possible surgery.

Loose wires can deliver a lethal electric shock if bitten, and a punctured battery can cause burns to the mouth and esophagus.

Keep your pets out of the way when you're wrapping gifts. Wrapping paper, string, plastic or cloth could lead to intestinal blockages, which requires surgery to clear out.

Imported snowglobes were found to contain antifreeze. As little as one teaspoon of antifreeze can kill a cat, and two can kill a dog.

If your pet ingests liquid potpourri, call poison control immediately. Cats and dogs can get severely chemical burned, develop a fever and have difficulty breathing.

Pets also might beg for table scraps from your holiday feast, but be careful what you feed them. Anything containing chocolate or xylitol could be fatal to pets if eaten in large amounts.

Make sure cocktails and other alcoholic drinks stay out of your pet's reach. If they drink alcohol, they could go into a coma or possibly die from respiratory failure.

If your family pet gets into something they shouldn't this holiday season, contact your local vet or call the 24/7 animal poison control center at (855) 764-7661.