Gov. Kasich signs bill banning Down Syndrome abortion

Ohio Governor John Kasich signed a bill into law on Friday banning women from aborting babies because they have Down Syndrome.

HB 214 prohibits a person from "performing, inducing or attempting to perform or induce an abortion on a pregnant woman who is seeking the abortion because an unborn child has or may have Down Syndrome."

Under this law, doctors who perform an abortion when they know the baby has Down Syndrome could be charged with a fourth-degree felony.

The woman seeking the abortion does not receive punishment.

Kasich signed 14 other bills into law along with HB 214.