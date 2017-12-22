Victim identified in State Route 19 fatal crash in Mercer County

Pennsylvania State Police say State Route 19 has been reopened after a fatal crash on Friday afternoon.

According to the report, 79-year-old James Seybert of Volant was leaving Fredonia Road to head south on State Route 19 and stopped in the northbound traffic lane for an unknown reason.

Seybert's vehicle was struck by a commercial garbage truck.

Officials say Seybert was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Route 19 was closed in both directions near Fairground Road but has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest information as details become available.