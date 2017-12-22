ALDI's recalls dark chocolate before the holiday weekend

ALDI'S has recalled Choceur dark chocolate bars due to undeclared almonds.

Officials at ALDI's say the undeclared nut allergen products could contain pieces of almonds that are not listed on the packaging.

The recall was initiated after an employee found nuts in the chocolate bar.

The product is now removed from the store. No illness has been reported.

The best used by date is July 24, 2018, with the following UPC code: 4149817964.