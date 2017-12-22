Lawyers trying to suppress evidence in an alleged Trumbull County murder case

Lawyers are trying to suppress evidence in a case that includes a Liberty Township man who has been accused of murdering his 84-year-old neighbor.

Sean Clemens of Churchill Road was accused of breaking into the elderly woman's home, stealing items from her car and lighting a vehicle in the back on fire back in April.

Authorities say the evidence was gathered in 3 separate search warrants.

"Lawyers are trying to suppress anything taken from the search warrant and his statement to police. They want to recall the search warrants from the house, dogs and car because they could convict him. He confessed to the crime and some of the evidence found could place him at the victim's house," said Assistant Trumbull County prosecutor, Chris Becker.

Police records show Clemens confessed to carrying out the deadly attack.

According to the affidavit filed in April, Clemens told Detective Sgt. Mike Yannuci that he used a sledgehammer to break into the sliding glass door of Jane Larue Brown's home on the 500 block of Churchill-Hubbard Road.

Clemens then told the detective that he grabbed a hand shovel from the garden and went into the home where he found Brown still sleeping. He said after beating Brown, he got a knife from the kitchen and cut her throat.

The affidavit says a report from the Trumbull County Coroner found injuries and bruises on Brown that indicated that she attempted to defend herself before she died.

