Rain, Snow, Cold; All on the way this weekend

A gloomy Friday Night with a touch of light rain will cap off our work week. Temperatures will gradually decrease overnight and our highs tomorrow will be in the mid-40s early in the morning.

Rain will begin shortly after midnight with a steady rain greeting us as we wake up Saturday Morning. The steady rain will continue all morning before transitioning to light snow early in the afternoon. All snowfall should be pretty light and accumulations may add up to a coating but only on non-paved surfaces.

The first half of Christmas Eve poses no travel threats, in fact, it will be calm and cold with a flurry or two around. The second half of the day, steady snow will work in and accumulations are likely as we wake up Christmas Morning.

Any of the steady snow will work it's way out the second half of the day on Christmas but not before dropping a general 1 to 3 inches of snow across the Valley.

After the holiday bitter cold quickly sweeps in; highs will be in the teens and 20s with lows in the single digits and low teens.