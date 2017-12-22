Akron Children's Hospital receives last minute Christmas surprise

A Christmas surprise arrived at the Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman on Friday afternoon.

Brighten Up for the Kids organization dropped off 3,000 toys at the hospital.

"To be in the hospital as a child at Christmas time is hard enough, this makes it a little easier for both the parents and the children," said Pam Moser from Akron Children's Hospital.

Moser told 21 News a business in Boardman made family bags for the families staying at the hospital.

Officials at Akron Children's say this is the fourth big donations to the hospital has received in just the last couple days.

On the Akron Children's website, there's a list of things they accept for donations all year long.