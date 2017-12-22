Holiday gun safety

This year guns have been a hot holiday item, with sales up nationally, as well as at local stores.

Tom Rinehart, the store manager of Precision Guns, says that "it's been busier than it has been in the last 5 years," and that they have had trouble keeping their shelves stocked.

In the last week the store sold over 250 guns.

With the increase in sales, safety must go hand in hand.

Though new guns come with a lock, many stores encourage extra storage precautions such as vaults and safes.

Rinehart mentioned that guns have also been a common gift for kids.

When buying any firearm for a minor it is important to educate children about gun safety, practice safe gun storage, and always keep ammunition separate from the guns.

If guns are given as gifts to first time users, educational classes may be helpful. Precision shooting offers once a month classes on concealed carry education.