Kasich signs bill to legalize fantasy sport gambling

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Governor John Kasich signed a bill legalizing fantasy sports gambling on Friday.

Millions of people play daily fantasy sports online every day and some win a lot of money but there has been a growing controversy over whether it's a form of illegal gambling or not.

House Bill 132, grants Ohio Casino Control Commission the ability to regulate fantasy contests and exempts fantasy contests from the gambling laws.

The Fantasy Sports Trade Association believes there's no doubt it's a game of skill, evaluating players and matchups.

Our NBC affiliate, WCMH reports ten other states have also passed similar legislation. 

