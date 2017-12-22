Youngstown Flea hosts new tradition to help last minute shoppers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown Flea hosts new tradition to help last minute shoppers

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A new tradition is making way in Youngstown, one that benefits last minute shoppers.

Youngstown Flea hosted Pop up for Procrastinators, featuring 30 different vendors at the Masonic Temple on Friday.

Organizers at the flea market say this is just another way they are doing their part to keep the downtown area vibrant.

"We recognize our part of the story as the Youngstown Flea, we're bringing entrepreneurs, we're bringing business and we're bringing people downtown again to shop," said Derrick McDowell, founder of Youngstown Flea.

The organization says Pop up For Procrastinators is dedicated to local vendors of unique items such as jewelry, crafts, antiques, re-purposed woods, metals, furniture, vintage clothing and collectibles. 

Youngstown Flea typically runs from April through October.

The organization hosts an event once every month. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms