Youngstown Flea hosts new tradition to help last minute shoppers

A new tradition is making way in Youngstown, one that benefits last minute shoppers.

Youngstown Flea hosted Pop up for Procrastinators, featuring 30 different vendors at the Masonic Temple on Friday.

Organizers at the flea market say this is just another way they are doing their part to keep the downtown area vibrant.

"We recognize our part of the story as the Youngstown Flea, we're bringing entrepreneurs, we're bringing business and we're bringing people downtown again to shop," said Derrick McDowell, founder of Youngstown Flea.

The organization says Pop up For Procrastinators is dedicated to local vendors of unique items such as jewelry, crafts, antiques, re-purposed woods, metals, furniture, vintage clothing and collectibles.

Youngstown Flea typically runs from April through October.

The organization hosts an event once every month.