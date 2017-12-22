Murder suspect back in Youngstown after allegedly driving body to New York

The Youngstown man accused of killing his girlfriend and then driving her body to Niagara Falls in New York is back in the city.

28-year-old JeShawn Elliot is charged with murder in the Mahoning County Jail.

He pleaded guilty to menacing in November, which he was charged with after pulling a knife on a Niagara Falls police officer during his August arrest.

This was after the body of 28-year-old Anvia Mickens was found in the trunk of Elliot's car.

Niagara Falls Police found the car in a city owned parking lot. Inside the car's trunk was the body of Mickens.

Authorities think Elliot stabbed Mickens 23 times.

Her death was attributed to those stab wounds as well as 14 lacerations and she had also been strangled.

Police and other agencies searched the city for Elliott and within a half hour tracked down Elliott who they say attempted to escape on a rented bicycle.

Police say when Elliott lunged at him with a folding knife, the officer used his taser.

Between 25 and 30 officers surrounded Elliott and placed him under arrest.

Police brought Elliot back to Youngstown from New York to await his trail for Mickens' murder.