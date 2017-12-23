"All Because of a Bike" spreads holiday cheer on two wheels - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

"All Because of a Bike" spreads holiday cheer on two wheels

By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio -

A local trio's spent the last several months collecting and fixing up bikes, then giving them to kids who could use them. They're calling the movement "All Because of a Bike."

Staci Hamby, Rich May, and Jeremy Martin are all cyclists with fond memories of their first adventures on two wheels.

"I grew up in rural Trumbull County. My closest friend was probably three, four miles away. How could I get there? Hop on a bicycle and I made it there all on my own and my first time I tried that it was unbelievable. I felt like I could go anywhere," said Martin.

They wanted to share that feeling with kids who maybe didn't have a bike of their own. So this summer, they started "All Because of a Bike," collecting bikes in ANY condition, fixing them up, and handing them out.

"Some, all it needs is maybe just a little bit of a wipe down, some air in the tubes and they're good to go. Others, they're a chore," said Martin.

"Jeremy Martin and Rich May are my mechanics and I've mentioned this to them before, they are the absolute backbone of the entire operation," said Hamby.

They started out in July with a goal of collecting 200 bikes and they hit that mark earlier this month, getting them back up and running and into the hands of kids who truly want them.

"When people come pick up a bike, they tell me their stories. Some of them are heartbreaking and it's just so wonderful that three people could make a difference to that many people's lives," said Hamby.

"Just last week I heard a story of one where he was so delighted when he saw his bike, he did not want to get in the back seat to drive home. He crawled right into the trunk and stayed with his bike for the drive home," said Martin.

It's those stories that keep them coming back to Staci's home every week; putting on new tires, fixing brakes, and taking a saying from a couple friends at Pure Cycle in Canfield and showing kids what "All Because of a Bike" can really mean.

"There's so many amazing things that can happen to a person all because of a bike," said Hamby. "Yeah, you get the adventures, you get the health benefits, but more importantly you surround yourself with amazing positive people."

Amazing positive people, who are making a difference.

You can learn more on the "All Because of a Bike" facebook page. That's also been a key place for them to match up bikes with kids in need. They've also received several adult bikes, which they're giving to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

