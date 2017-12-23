Man shoots, kills 2 at Post Office near Columbus

Facebook says it is changing how it identifies "fake news" stories on its platform to a more effective system.More >>
Snowy owls have descended on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, to the delight of birdwatchers.More >>
Niles police arrested a suspect after an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile store on Youngstown Warren Road. According to Niles Police, 37 year- old Jonathan K. Smith of Youngstown, was apprehended without any further incident after he robbed the store at gunpoint. Smith is now in the Trumbull County Jail. Police said no one was injured during the incident.More >>
Aside form a few isolated flurries, Christmas Eve will begin dry and cloudy. As the day goes on, snow will move into the Valley late in the afternoon. Snow will continue into the night, mostly tapering off after midnight. Flurries and light snow are possible on Christmas morning. It will be a white Christmas as much of the Valley will be receiving an average of 1-3 inches of snow accumulation. Some areas in Northern Trumbull and Mercer counties could see up...More >>
Police say a 4-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia as her father held her in his arms.More >>
The Warren Family Mission provided a Christmas Community meal on Saturday for families in need.More >>
In the finals days before Christmas, our Valley is displaying some incredible acts of kindness. Earlier this week, we told you about a family in Warren that received a donated home. Then on Friday, employees at Dental Express in Boardman pitched in to buy their co-worker a car.More >>
Police say a postal worker fatally shot his supervisor at a suburban Columbus post office and then killed a postal inspector outside of her apartment.More >>
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids topped the total for all of last year after only nine months.More >>
Police are trying to determine what led to gunfire at an Ohio hospital's psychiatric services emergency room that left an unarmed security officer wounded and the gunman dead.More >>
An Ohio man has been charged with animal cruelty after 166 cats were taken from a home where 55 other felines were found dead.More >>
A Catholic diocese in Ohio says a parish priest under investigation for "questionable" communications with a minor and possible misuse of church funds has killed himself.More >>
A woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son after authorities found the apparent remains of a child in the backyard of her Cleveland home.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say two students were stabbed during a brawl in a park.More >>
The mother of a year-old boy who drowned after she left him and his toddler sister alone in a bathtub has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.More >>
A house fire that killed a 4-year-old girl and two women in Pittsburgh has been ruled an arson.More >>
The pastor of a Pennsylvania congregation that avoids modern medicine has been cleared of a charge that he should have alerted authorities to possible child abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter was dying of...More >>
