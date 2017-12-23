Boardman dental office shines bright for struggling co-worker

In the finals days before Christmas, our Valley is displaying some incredible acts of kindness.

Earlier this week, we told you about a family in Warren that received a donated home. Then on Friday, employees at Dental Express in Boardman pitched in to buy their co-worker a car.

"I've been trying to go to church and just trust that the Lord was going to bring me something and he did, he definitely did," said 28 year-old Whitney Heard.

A single mother of two, Heard's car broke down in August. For the last five months she's relied on driving services like Uber and Lyft to help get her two kids to daycare and herself to work.

"Some days if a Lyft wasn't available or an Uber available, I literally paid $30 just to get to work because I had to take a taxi cab," said Heard.

The goal was to save for a car but, her first priority had to be to get to work.

"So it was like a lose, lose situation," said Heard. "I had to get to work, but I also wanted to save. So I was trying to take money out of my checks but that same money I was taking out of my checks to save, I was spending."

On Friday, her office called a mandatory meeting.

"I was like 'Oh my gosh,' I'm getting fired. I'm going to be fired and I was so nervous," said Heard.

But, cell phone video captured that day shows the generous surprise that was waiting for her.

Heard went outside to discover her co-workers had gone together and bought her a car.

"She never shows up to work late, even though she has no vehicle," said Co-worker Brea McClendon. "If anybody deserves it, it would be her."

"There were times Uber or Lyft would actually drop her off across the street to get groceries and she would walk with her groceries ahead of time to the office and store them here and then start her day," said Co-worker Nicole O'rourke. "Our company recognized that she had a need and we wanted to do what we could to meet that need. The culture in our organization is that we are caring people, truly caring for people."

The roughly $1,000 car, may not be shiny and new but Heard is now back in the drivers seat and you could say the gift helped get her wheels back on.

"I can't even put into words how grateful I am for them," said Heard. "They helped me out tremendously, and I don't have to stress and worry anymore because of them."

