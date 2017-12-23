A white Christmas for the Valley

Aside form a few isolated flurries, Christmas Eve will begin dry and cloudy. As the day goes on, snow will move into the Valley late in the afternoon. Snow will continue into the night, with flurries possible on Christmas morning.

It will be a white Christmas with much of the Valley receiving an average of 1-3 inches of snow accumulation. Some areas in Northern Trumbull and Mercer counties could see up to 4 or 5 inches in spots.

Following the snow, bitter cold air will move in on Tuesday with high temperatures in the teens and low twenties, and overnight lows falling into the single digits.