B.O.P Classic Car Club gives away food for the holiday in Youngstown

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
B.O.P Classic Car Club gave away 50 turkeys along with stuffing and cranberries.

The holiday food was given to the first 50 people that come through the doors of Pit Stop Cafe on Logan Avenue in Youngstown.  

"Just doing anything positive for the community. Youngstown gets a bad names sometimes but we are just trying to bring our community up, make it look good, and celebrate Christmas, make everybody happy," stated B.O.P Classic Car Club member Robert Taylor.

This newer nonprofit was started in July. Members told 21 News, they plan to continue to give back to the community.

