Snow is expected on Christmas Eve

Aside form a few isolated flurries, Christmas Eve will begin dry and cloudy. As the day goes on, snow will move into the Valley late in the afternoon.

Snow will continue into the night, mostly tapering off after midnight. Flurries and light snow are possible on Christmas morning.

It will be a white Christmas as much of the Valley will be receiving an average of 1-3 inches of snow accumulation. Some areas in Northern Trumbull and Mercer counties could see up to 4 or 5 inches in spots.

Watch out for slick roadways, especially on Christmas eve and early in the day on Christmas.

Make sure to bundle up while on the way to holiday dinners! Temperatures will begin falling on Christmas, and cold air will move in dropping low temperatures into the single digits and low teens for the remainder of the week.