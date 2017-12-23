4-year-old shot on a street in Philadelphia - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

4-year-old shot on a street in Philadelphia

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -

Police say a 4-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia as her father held her in his arms.

Captain Drew Techner says four men were riding in a red car that approached the man and the girl at 11 p.m. Friday.

Techner says they were walking on a sidewalk in Kingsessing neighborhood.

Police said a vehicle drove by, did a U-turn and drove by a second time, at which point a man riding in the back seat opened fire.

The girl was hit in the leg before the car sped off.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was reported in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Police were looking for surveillance video to try to identify the car and suspects.

