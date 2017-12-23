4-year-old shot on a street in Philadelphia

As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Joy to the weed: Marijuana legalization comes bearing gifts

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

The ouster of Charles Dutoit from eight symphonies over sexual misconduct allegations has set off a scramble to find replacements for upcoming performances.

The Trump administration has lost another attempt to delay the Jan. 1 start date for transgender people to enlist in the military.

Q&A: When to buy it, where to buy it, where to smoke? California's top marijuana regulator talks legalization.

A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.

Prosecutor says there's 'no doubt' gunman who fired at police in several locations in Pennsylvania's capital city before they shot and killed him was targeting police officers.

Police say a 4-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia as her father held her in his arms.

Captain Drew Techner says four men were riding in a red car that approached the man and the girl at 11 p.m. Friday.

Techner says they were walking on a sidewalk in Kingsessing neighborhood.

Police said a vehicle drove by, did a U-turn and drove by a second time, at which point a man riding in the back seat opened fire.

The girl was hit in the leg before the car sped off.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was reported in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Police were looking for surveillance video to try to identify the car and suspects.