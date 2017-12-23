Niles Boost Mobile store robbed at gunpoint, one arrested

Niles police arrested a suspect after an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile store on Youngstown Warren Road.

According to Niles Police, 37 year- old Jonathan K. Smith of Youngstown, was apprehended without any further incident after he robbed the store at gunpoint.

Police found him in the Howland Giant Eagle parking lot.

Smith is now in the Trumbull County Jail.

He is charged with first degree felony and aggravated robbery.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.