Jingle bells, jingle bells, snow is on the way

Christmas Eve will be a mainly uneventful day with cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s. Snow will start to gradually fall as we head into the afternoon and evening Sunday.

It's the night before Christmas that the snow will keep falling throughout backyards in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys.

A coating to an inch of snowfall is likely before midnight with an additional inch or so early Christmas Morning. Slick roads are a concern late Sunday and overnight into Monday Morning.

Highs on Christmas Day will only make it into the mid-20s, and with winds up to 20 mph wind chill values will be near zero if not below later in the evening.

A lake effect snow shower is possible both Tuesday and Wednesday but many spots will stay dry and partly sunny. Bone-chilling cold stays with us through the end of the week.