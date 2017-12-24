Columbus girl taken in stolen vehicle found - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATE

Columbus girl taken in stolen vehicle found

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Miski Ahmed Miski Ahmed
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

A missing toddler has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued when the vehicle she was in was stolen from north Columbus early Sunday morning.

Miski Ahmed was found safe around 11 A.M. near the Continent in North Columbus. Investigators say she is being taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for an evaluation.

Police also recovered the van, but officers say the suspect fled the scene. He remains at large.

The suspect goes by the name "East & West."

This morning, a black male wearing a red shirt and tan pants pulled a mother out of her car on the 2100 block of Albert Avenue around 5 A.M. 

The 2-year-old girl was still inside the car when the burglar got in it and took off earlier this morning. 

Police are asking the public to call 9-1-1 if they spot the suspect. 

