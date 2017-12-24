OH WOW! opens new exhibit in memory of local couple - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

OH WOW! opens new exhibit in memory of local couple

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A new exhibit at OH WOW! Children's Center honors the lives of John and Diana Lallo, a Youngstown couple who were killed in a plane crash in 2013.

John was a pilot who loved to fly, so to remember him, he and Diana's four children paid for OH WOW! to get a flight trainer exhibit. 

"Big John's Flight Trainer" allows kids to pilot a plane onto charted courses to Los Angeles, Kansas City and other destinations. 

Diana and John's son, John Lallo, Jr., said that his parents would be ecstatic to see the exhibit be named in their honor. 

"[My parents] are having a blast! They were always entertaining and having a lot of people over. There was always noise around and a lot of laughs," he said. "Making this donation will give us all a reason to keep coming back to Youngstown together."

OH WOW!'s Associate Director Lisa Long said that kids have already been lining up to use the flight simulator. 

