A car chase through Youngstown that ended in a crash led to the arrest of 20-year-old Odice Anderson.

One officer was parked on West Princeton Avenue when he saw a car speed down Hillman Street in his rearview mirror.

The officer got behind the car, driven by Anderson, and watched it weave through traffic.

When the officer got close enough to the vehicle, he identified it was the one that was stolen and turned on the sirens and overhead lights.

The car didn't stop, running the red light at the intersection of Oak Hill and Mahoning Avenues.

Anderson continued running red lights, swerving and weaving through traffic on Mahoning Ave.

Police followed the stolen car onto Steel Street and Salt Springs Road.

The car turned into an unmarked parking lot when it got onto Vestal Road. It then drove through the grass, getting back on Vestal Road before turning onto Meridian Road.

As the car was turning onto the 680 South ramp, Anderson lost control and went down the hill into the grass.

Officers approached the car and noticed that the side door was stuck. Police said they called out to Anderson, telling him to stop pressing on the gas and to put his hands in the air, which he didn't do.

Anderson was still trying to drive off even though his car was stuck.

An officer broke the passenger side window to get in the car since Anderson wasn't following police orders.

Once inside, police unlocked the car and removed Anderson from the driver's seat.

Police found two credit cards belonging to the vehicle's owner in one of Anderson's pockets.

Anderson told police he was trying to get to the hospital because was jumped on the south side and injured his leg.

When police asked where Anderson got the vehicle, he did not respond.

Police took Anderson to the hospital where he was treated and sent back to the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office.

Anderson was arrested for grand auto theft, credit card theft, failure to comply and resisting arrest. He will also be given a ticket for not complying with police, reckless operation of a vehicle and disobeying a traffic signal.