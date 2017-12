"Paid for by the Mahoning Valley Deplorables"

About 10 days after a billboard stating "Impeach" showed up on South Avenue in Boardman, another sign with a strong message has appeared.

On the same digital changing sign, a message reads, "Merry Christmas & A Happy New Year! Paid for by the Mahoning Valley Deplorable's!"

It is unclear who the group identified the "Mahoning Valley Deplorable's."