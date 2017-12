The Christmas Eve snowfall will taper off going into Christmas morning. There could still be a few slick spots on the roads during Christmas day. Total accumulation will average 1 to 3 inches through most of the Valley, though parts of Northern Mercer county could see up to 4 or 5 inches in isoloated spots.

Winds will pick up on Christmas Day with gusts up to 35 mph. Frigid air will move into the region, and wind chill values may fall below zero on Christmas night.

The cold temperatures will stick around most of the week with daytime temperatures only reaching the teens and low 20's, and overnight lows falling into the single digits some nights.