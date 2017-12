With the holiday season here, it's hard to get away from the vast varieties of foods and delicious desserts, that seems to be right at your finger tips this time of year.

21 News met up with a few local fitness experts who had some great tips on how to stay on track while still enjoying the food festivities of the season.

"Have goals that are obtainable so when you hit them you know exactly why your'e doing this," said Joel Younkins, Owner of Joel Younkins training.

Experts say these tips are great to carry into the new year.

"Be realistic. Don't be too hard on yourself. If you watch your portions and you have a good balance, protein and carbohydrates for every meal. Believe it or not the key is to eat. Don't starve yourself," said the Owner of Kitchen Abz.