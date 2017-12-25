Suspect sought in shooting that killed 1 man, wounded 3

Police are seeking a suspect considered armed and dangerous in a shooting last week in southwest Philadelphia that killed one man and injured three others.

Officials said a woman and her children's father got into a physical fight Thursday, and she and four relatives later went to the man's home that evening.

Investigators say a fight ensued at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and the man pulled a gun and opened fire, hitting all four men, before fleeing.

A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at about 4 a.m. Friday. A 22-year-old man was listed in critical condition, while another 22-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were listed as stable.

Police said Sunday that 21-year-old Jabir Kennedy was being sought on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and related offenses.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.