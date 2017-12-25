Valley experiencing a windy Christmas

Valley residents woke up not only to a white Christmas but a windy one as well.

Although only about an inch of snow fell between Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, winds gusting to 35 miles per hour caused some outdoor holiday decorations to blow over and drifted the snow across highways.

It was no holiday for road crews. Although there was not much snow to plow, road departments from the state, county and, local communities were out early Christmas Day applying salt and other ice melting substances.

Weather experts expect only another inch of snow to fall, but gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the day causing wind chills in the single digits at times.

The Austintown Township Road Department removed a fallen tree that had been blocking part of South Turner Road south of New Road before 5 am.

It isn't known if wind damage caused overnight power outages in Columbiana County.

As of 4:45 am, FirstEnergy reported that power was out to 33 customers in Center Township and six customers in Lisbon.

The utility expected to have the power back on before 5 am.