Car burns after crashing into pole in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A driver who ventured out in Youngstown early Christmas morning found slippery road conditions.

The fire and police departments were called out to Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard at about 1:30 am after a car smashed into a pole and caught fire.near the Vallourec Star plant.

Police tell us the driver, who wasn't injured, lost control of the vehicle, taking out the utility pole.

The rear half of the car was damaged by fire.

Ohio Edison was called, but we're told no outages were reported.

There is no word yet on if the driver will face any charges.

