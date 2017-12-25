Valley Christmas Day services

For many in the Valley, Christmas Day means more than eating, drinking and opening gifts. Families will be attending church services to celebrate the season.

Below is a listing of Christmas Day services courtesy of 21 News print partner The Vindicator



BAPTIST



St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 301 Struthers-Liberty Road, Campbell: Festal Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.

CATHOLIC

Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson: Liturgy at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.

Holy Family Catholic Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland: Christmas Day Masses at 9 and 11 a.m.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown: Mass at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.

Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 291 Scoville Drive, Vienna: Second and Third Masses of Christmas at 8 and 11 a.m. Christmas morning.

St. Michael Church, 300 N. Broad St., Canfield: Mass at 10 a.m. Christmas.

St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown: Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m.

St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., Girard: Masses at 7:30, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Christmas Day.



EPISCOPAL

St. John's Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave., Youngstown: Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.



ORTHODOX

Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 401 12th St., Campbell: Orthros of Christmas at 8:45 a.m. Christmas Day. Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.