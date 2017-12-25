Four inches of snow unlikely for customers of Canfield jeweler

Customers of a Canfield jewelry store hoping for an extra Christmas present aren't likely to get their wish of four inches of snow today.

In what is becoming a holiday tradition, Komara Jewelers told customers they would refund the price of jewelry purchased between December 1 and December 17 if it snowed four inches or more on Christmas Day.

As of Christmas morning, little more than one inch of snow had fallen and only another inch of snow was expected for the rest of the day.

The store purchased a special insurance policy to cover all the costs of the “Let it Snow” campaign.