Some Valley homes spend Christmas morning in the dark

Some Valley residents spent Christmas morning waiting for the lights on their tree to come back on.

Crews from FirstEnergy are working this holiday to restore power to scattered communities.

Although the utility's website did not list a cause of the outages, there have been reports of downed trees and wires in the Valley due to gusty winds.

As of 7:30 am Monday, FirstEnergy reported 39 Columbiana County customers in Center Township and Lisbon without power. FirstEnergy estimated that power would be back on before noon.

In addition, fewer than five homes in Beaver Township, Mahoning County were in the dark. It was estimated that the electricity would be restored by 9:30 am.

In Trumbull County, fewer than five FirstEnergy customers in Hubbard and Warren lost power. The estimated time of restoration is 9 am.