Judges order Youngstown teen murder suspect be prosecuted as adult

An appeals court has reversed a juvenile court judge's decision that kept a sixteen-year-old Youngstown murder suspect from being prosecuted as an adult.

The Seventh District Court of Appeals ruled last week that the Mahoning County Juvenile Court was wrong when it refused to turn the murder case of Brayquan Walker over to Common Pleas Court.

Authorities charged Walker and James Johnson with the shooting death of 18-year-old Jarell Brown along Indianola Avenue on July 26, 2015.

Walker was 16-years-old, and Johnson was 14-years-old at the time of the shooting.

Johnson told investigators that he saw Walker shoot Brown in the back of the head because Brown was a “snitch”.

The juvenile court ruled that Johnson's statement to police could not be used as evidence against Walker, and therefore there was not enough probable cause to pursue adult charges against Walker.

The appellate court judges issued a 21-page opinion, ruling that there was sufficient, credible evidence demonstrating probable cause in the case, ruling that there was a “fair probability” that Walker was involved in Brown's murder.

The opinion reversed the juvenile court's decision and ordered it to transfer Walker's case to common pleas court for further consideration.