White & COLD Christmas!

After waking up to some fresh snow on the ground this morning-you may see just a leftover light snow shower or flurry. Cold air will be the big story for the next week as temperatures stay below freezing through early next week and wind chills will be subzero for quite a few early mornings.

Winds will be gusty today near 35 mph making the high of 24 degrees feel more like 8 degrees. Wind chills will be subzero by 5 to 8 degrees tomorrow morning before a wind chill only as good as 5 degrees is possible tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday will be the most concerning with possible wind chills subzero all day long.

Some scattered snow showers are possible by the end of this week & into the weekend!