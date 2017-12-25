'Hipster' nativity scene generates talk

A holiday display at a Catholic church in Illinois has been sparking some conversation among parishioners and elsewhere.

The Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville, Illinois put on an exhibit of nativity scenes from around the world.

The forty displays include a wood carved representation from the nation of Ghana, an igloo creche from Alaska, even one made of Lego blocks constructed by a sixth grader.

A scene that has generated a lot of discussions is titled “Hipster Nativity”.

It shows the holy family and those people surrounding them dressed in modern garb, visualizing what the first Christmas may have looked like if it occurred in 2017.

Joseph is seen taking a selfie with the baby Jesus as Mary holds a cup of coffee.

Instead of riding camels, the three wise men are on segues and are carrying their gifts in Amazon.com boxes.

The cow in the stable bears a stamp “100% organic” and a lamb is wearing a Christmas sweater.

A drone is perched on the roof of the stable.

The card on the display reads, “Let Christ be born in every age & time!”