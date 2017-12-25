Gift returns: What you need to know

By now, many of you have unwrapped your Christmas gifts and have decided whether you'll hang on whatever was inside or send it back to the store.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly two-thirds of holiday shoppers made at least one return during last year's holiday season.

In that survey, more than 80 percent described the process as “easy”. Sixty-four percent of those who experienced friction in the return process said they would be hesitant to shop at that retailer ever again.

The NRF has found that about 60 percent of holiday shoppers give a gift receipt all of or most of the time.

Under Ohio law, sellers are not required to have any specific type of return policy.

Whether or not you have a gift receipt, it's a good idea to bring a valid photo ID with you to the store.

Below are links taking you to return policies of major retailers:

For more information on return policies of the above stores, and online retailers such as amazon.com, L.L. Bean, and Zappos, customers should visit the company website and click on the “returns” or “return policy” links.

The NRF and the Better Business Bureau offers the following tips for returns:

National Retail Federation tips:

Unwrap carefully.

Original packaging is a must for some retailers when it comes to returns. As best you can, make sure all boxes and gifts are returned in the condition they were purchased. And, try to keep the tags in place until you have fully committed to keeping the item, even if you need to try it on first.

Check for gift receipts.

While many retailers may allow consumers to make returns without an original or gift receipt, some don’t. To ensure a hassle-free return, it’s still a great idea to present one.

Know your online store policies

When making an online return, it’s important to know who pays for shipping (the customer or retailer) and the exact location that returned items should be sent.

Keep calm and shop on.

Just like shopping leading up to the holidays, returns can be hectic for retailers and shoppers alike. Come prepared with patience when returning merchandise.

BBB tips:

Know and understand the seller's return policy.

Make sure to fully understand what's required for a return or exchange and if you have questions, contact the seller directly to ask about your specific situation. Most return policies will be listed on a company's website or on the back of a gift receipt. Keep in mind that health regulations may prohibit the return of certain items, such as hats and intimate apparel.

Read the warranty.

In some cases, the seller is not liable if a product turns up defective or damaged. They may require consumers to mail or return the product directly to the manufacturer in order to receive monetary refunds, credit or product replacement.

Do not make assumptions about sales and clearance items.

Some merchants consider the sale of such items to be final or may only offer an exchange or store credit based on an item's current selling price. Do not assume that you have the right to return or exchange an unwanted present for equal/lesser value or even at all.

Ask about restocking/return shipping fees.

Some merchants charge a restocking fee for electronics, items ordered online and large-ticket items. Make sure you read these policies and ask questions because restocking fees can be as high as 25 percent of the purchase price. If an item was purchased online but can be returned to a store instead, consider doing this to avoid paying return shipping fees. In some instances, it may not be worth making a return if associated fees exceed the value of the item.

Time your returns to avoid hassles.

Return lines can be lengthy the day after Christmas, but do not wait too long to make your return. For some retailers, returns are only permitted within a certain time frame, which may begin when the item was purchased and not when it was actually received as a gift.

Other important information:

