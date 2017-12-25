Animal Charity looking for miracle to save rescued puppy

The volunteers at Animal Charity are hoping for a Christmas miracle to save the life of a puppy.

Animal Charity of Ohio has created an online donation site to raise the $4,000 to $4,500 needed to surgically repair a hole in the heart of puppy they have named Tahoe.

According to a post on the organization's Facebook page, without the operation, it is almost certain that Tahoe will not make it to two years of age.

Tahoe was one of fourteen dogs that humane agents rescued from deplorable living conditions at a home in early November.

The dogs were covered in fleas and feces according to Animal Charity.

Tahoe and the other were all named after Chevrolet vehicles, acknowledging the Valley’s connection to General Motors.

A veterinarian noticed that Tahoe had a very bad heart murmur that is getting worse and causing one side of his heart to work harder than the other.

The non-invasive surgery to fix the hole has been scheduled at Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital in Akron, but Animal Charity needs donors to step forward with the needed funds.

Those wishing to donate may do so at the following address: