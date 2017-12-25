Warren police ID body found in burning home

Warren police and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the death of a man found in a burning home.

A neighbor who lives down the street from 1510 Oakdale Drive NW tells 21 News he spotted smoke coming from the house just after 11:30 am Christmas Day.

The neighbor says he went inside the home and found him slumped over in a chair.

The neighbor says he pulled the victim outside of the home, but he had already died.

Police identified the victim as Timothy Marcu.

It is believed that Marcu lived alone at the house.

Authorities are treating the location as a possible crime scene.

The Trumbull County Coroner has been called out to determine what caused Marcu's death.

