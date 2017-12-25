Speed reduced on I-79 in Mercer County

The speed limit on several highways in Northwest Pennsylvania, including Interstate 79 in Mercer County due has been reduced to the severity of the winter storm.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 79 in Mercer County from the Crawford County line to the intersection with Interstate 80.

Interstates 90, 86, and 79 in Erie County

Interstate 79 in Crawford County

PennDOT continues treating the roads.