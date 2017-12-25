One sent to hospital after crash in Howland - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One sent to hospital after crash in Howland

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

A one-car crash in Howland called emergency crews out to North  Road Monday Afternoon. 

Howland Fire Department tells 21 news that the driver lost control of her vehicle before she crossed over Route 422.

Once she made it through the intersection she jumped a curve and drove through two yards before finally coming to a stop in the yard of a home in the twenty-two hundred block of North  Road. 

Several witnesses ran to the car to check on the woman who was driving and they say she seemed very confused as to what had just happened. 

The driver was taken the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. 
 

 

