The frigid air is here to stay

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
The bitter cold weather will continue. Tuesday will begin with sub zero wind chill values, and a chance for some flurries. Parts of northern Trumbull county could see light lake effect snow showers throughout the day, while a majority of the Valley will just see mostly cloudy skies with a few bits of sunshine peaking through.

Despite some sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday as well, temperatures will remain bone-chilling with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the teens, and lows dipping in to the low teens and single digits.

The chance for snow will return to the Valley by the end of the week, with the chance for scattered snow showers on Friday, and over the weekend.

