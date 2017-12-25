Warren Christmas dinner feeds over 450 people - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren Christmas dinner feeds over 450 people

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
WARREN, Ohio -

While many spend the week before Christmas prepping for their holiday dinners, organizers have been working since the day after Thanksgiving to put the Families Helping Families dinner together.

A team of more than thirty people spent Christmas Day preparing for the ultimate community feast. It took more than eight turkeys, several pans of stuffing and countless desserts to feed more than 450 people.

The Dan Polivka started the annual dinner almost thirty years ago, when seventy-five people attended the first dinner. He says it's not just for people in need, but for anyone who would like some extra company during the holidays.

"it's...open to everyone," says Polivka, "and we have good entertainment...Christmas music...and just to bring joy to people on Christmas day".

Along with the dinner, Santa also made an appearance, and kids got to pick out a toy.

A hat and scarf drive also helped keep folks warm with these freezing temperatures.

