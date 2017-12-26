Ohio woman, 73, killed in Christmas Eve collision

An Ohio woman has died after a car in which she was a passenger crashed on Christmas Eve.

WBNS 10-TV reports 73-year-old Delma Ross, of Roseville, was riding in a vehicle headed westbound on U.S. 40 in southeastern Licking County around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle went left of center, hitting an eastbound vehicle, a guardrail and a mailbox. Ross was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was treated at a hospital and released.

The other car overturned in the crash. The second driver was taken to Grant Medical Center.

An investigation is under way.

Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/

