Two people shot in Warren

Two people are in the hospital after they were shot along a city street in Warren.

Police were called to 1211 Main Avenue SW just before 2:30 am Tuesday where a man and a woman had been shot.

A woman called 9-1-1 telling the dispatcher that she had been shot in the back.

The woman was taken to St. Joseph Hospital. The man is being treated at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Police have not released the names of the victims or information on their condition.

