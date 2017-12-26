Two shot in Warren, one victim dead

One man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were shot along a city street in Warren.

Police were called to 1211 Main Avenue SW just before 2:30 am Tuesday where 28-year-old Scott Rockenfelder Jr. and a woman had been shot.

A woman called 9-1-1 telling the dispatcher that she had been shot in the back.

Rockenfelder was pronounced dead at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

The woman was taken to St. Joseph Hospital. Police do not have information about her condition.

Police have not released the name of the female victim.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.