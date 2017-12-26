Ohio capital logs 139 homicides, tying record high from 1991

Columbus has tied its record high number of homicides after an overnight death became the 139th this year.

Police didn't immediately release details about the shooting reported early Tuesday in a neighborhood just northeast of downtown. They said the victim died at the scene.

Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs has called for both peace and action to address the increase in slayings in Ohio's biggest city. Jacobs attributes the increase to more illegal guns on the street, the impact of the opioid epidemic, more shots being fired during crimes and people turning to guns to solve arguments instead of less lethal means.

The city's homicide tally for 2017 includes one victim who died from injuries from a 2014 shooting.

There were 139 homicides in 1991.

