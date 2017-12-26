PennDOT urges drivers to prepare for squalls in NW Pa

As winter weather with heavy snow squalls and gusty winds continue to impact areas of northwestern Pennsylvania, PennDOT has issued a recommendation that people avoid traveling during winter storms if possible.

PennDOT says those who must be on the road should use caution while driving.

Sudden and heavy snow squalls are one of the biggest challenges that motorists face during the winter, and motorists need to be alert for sudden squalls that can quickly cause roads to become snow covered.

Heavy squalls can also cause whiteout conditions that can greatly restrict or virtually eliminate a driver's visibility.

PennDOT offers this advice to drivers who encounter snow squalls while traveling:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.

Turn on your headlights.

Stay in your lane.

Increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required.

Use defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could create a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Always buckle up and never drink and drive.

PennDOT reminds drivers that roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. Motorists should leave plenty of space - six car lengths --- when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.